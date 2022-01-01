Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

ZINC New Haven

review star

No reviews yet

964 Chapel Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Popular Items

Organic Greens
Brandt Farms New York Strip
Roasted Baby Root Vegetables

Main Plates

ADD Bottle of Dry Rose

ADD Bottle of Dry Rose

$35.00

Terres de Saint-Louis AOC Provence -Dry, light and perfectly crisp with notes of strawberry, pink grapefruit and white peach.

Vietnamese Chicken

Vietnamese Chicken

$31.00

Imperial Vegetables/ Purple Sticky Rice/ Nuoc Cham/ Kim Chee

Pan Roasted Scottish Salmon

Pan Roasted Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Curry Cauliflower Puree/ Red Pepper Coulis/ Local Vegetables/ Gold Tomato Chutney

Lobster + Ricotta Gnocchi

Lobster + Ricotta Gnocchi

$38.00

House Made Potato Gnocchi/ Butter Poached Lobster/ Truffle Cream/ Cured Egg Yolk/ Chervil

Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna

$37.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna/Vegetable Spring Roll/Crispy Spinach/Wasabi Oil/Chili Garlic

Dinner Special

$34.00

Available ONLY on Friday and Saturday. Please call us to find out what's cooking

Brandt Farms New York Strip

Brandt Farms New York Strip

$40.00

Creme Fraiche Whipped Potato/ Roast Mushrooms/ Cippolini Onions/ Port Wine Demi-Glace

Pan Seared Halibut

$38.00

Roasted Halibut/ Forbidden Rice/ Szechuan Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts/ Miso Butter

Bone-In Pork Chop

Bone-In Pork Chop

$32.00

Brined All-Natural Pork Chop/ Harissa Glaze/ White Bean Ragout/ Greens/ Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00

Confit Pork Belly/ Mustard BBQ Sauce/ Brussel Sprout + Ginger Slaw/ House-made Bread and Butter Pickles

Organic Greens

Organic Greens

$12.00

caramelized onions/ pepitas/ dry jack cheese/ white balsamic vinaigrette

Duck Nachos

Duck Nachos

$16.00

whiskey barrel smoked duck breast/chipolte aioli/ lime crema/ red onion/ micro greens/crispy wontons

Saigon Beef Lettuce Wraps

Saigon Beef Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

carrots/ mint/ peanuts/ chili garlic/ lime

Soup

$11.00

Always Vegetarian.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$15.00Out of stock

Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil

Clams and Chorizo

Clams and Chorizo

$16.00Out of stock

Copps Island Little Neck Clams/ Crispy Chorizo/ Sweet Peppers/ Lemon Crostini

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$14.00

Caramelized Cauliflower/ Hornbacker Cheese Mornay/ Herbed Crouton

Roasted Baby Root Vegetables

$16.00

Fingerling Yams/ Baby Beets/ Baby Turnips/ Radish/ Ronnybrook Farm Butter/ Cider + Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Row 7 Squash

$16.00Out of stock

Wine To Go

Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne with two Crystal Flutes

Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne with two Crystal Flutes

$95.00

Gift set includes two beautiful crystal Champagne glasses.This is an easygoing Champagne whose supreme drinkability almost outshines its incredible quality. But make no mistake: the pedigree is there. Aged nearly four years on the lees and composed of a whopping 50% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir, and 15% Pinot Meunier, most of which is sourced from Grand Cru vineyards, this is a layered, elegant Champagne that quietly wows. Apple and pear fruit soars up front, with rich texture through the palate and the Grand Marque’s hallmark crisp finish. There is some delightful chalkiness and racy lift, but overall this bargain-priced Brut is a knockout crowd pleaser, accessible and impressive

We Pick Three $60

$60.00

Please let me know what wines you normally enjoy, and I will pick you 3 bottles from our cellar to enjoy. -Michael

We Pick Three $80

$80.00

Please let me know what wines you normally enjoy, and I will pick you 3 bottles from our cellar to enjoy. -Michael

We Pick Three $125

$125.00

Please let me know what wines you normally enjoy, and I will pick you 3 bottles from our cellar to enjoy. -Michael

Honig Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2020

$50.00
GRUET BLANC DE NOIRS

GRUET BLANC DE NOIRS

$40.00

Champagne-style Brut made by pioneering winemakers in New Mexico from Pinot Noir.

ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY, 2018, CARNEROS

ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY, 2018, CARNEROS

$60.00

Ripe flavors of yellow pear and crisp apple. Extraordinary length and roundness make this one of Californias best Chardonnays, year in and year out.

CHARLES SMITH SUBSTANCE CABERNET, 2018, WASHINGTON STATE

CHARLES SMITH SUBSTANCE CABERNET, 2018, WASHINGTON STATE

$30.00

structure, fruit and whisper smooth tannin, this Washington State Cabernet from Charles Smith is a great value

DOMANIES HENRI MAIRE GRAND VIN DU JURA TROUSSEAU, 2017, ARBOIS

DOMANIES HENRI MAIRE GRAND VIN DU JURA TROUSSEAU, 2017, ARBOIS

$40.00

Crunchy, red fruits and a bit of brioche toast. The perfect summer red if you love Pinot Noir and want something new for the night.

DAOU Paso Robles Cabernet 2018 (b)

$75.00

Dessert and Cheese

Dark Chocolate Caramel Mousse

$14.00

Bittersweet Ganache/ Hazelnut + Caramel Sauce/ Banana Mousse/ Cashew Crunch

Three Cheeses

Three Cheeses

$18.00

Kunik/ Nettle Meadow Farm, New York Arethusa Farm Blue/ CT Bemmster Gouda/ Holland Adirondack Cheddar/NY Purple Haze goat/California with seasonal fruits/ raisin-nut breads/ local honey

Five Cheese

$24.00

Tropical Fruit Cake

$14.00

Tropical Fruit Cake with Orange Mascarpone Foam

Specialty Cocktails

Tribute To Ayaska

Tribute To Ayaska

$14.00

Bowling and Birch Gin/ Gran Classico/ Carpano Antica/ Barrel Aged

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$14.00

Remus Bourbon/ Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth/ Cappelletti Bitter/ Aged in Barrel

Wu Mei

$14.00

Bozal Mezcal/ House Made Plum Syrup/ Pink Peppercorn Bitters

The Italian Honey Bee

$14.00

Malfy Gin/ Zirbenz/ Stone Pine Liqueur/ Wild Moon 7 Lemons/ Fevertree Lemon Spritz

Amalfi Pine Tree

$14.00

Sage Paloma

$14.00

Sliver Tequila/ Sage Liqueur/ Grapefruit Fizz/ Fresh Lime

Paper Plane

$14.00

Barr Hill Gin/ Honey Syrup/ Fresh Lemon

Oaxaca Marg

$14.00

Bozal Mezcal/ Fresh Lime/ Combier Orange

Aviation

$14.00

London Gin/ Maraschino Liqueur/ Chartreuse/ Lime

Corpse Reviver

$14.00

Gin/ Lillet Blanc/ Orange Liqueur/ Lemon

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$14.00

Remus Bourbon/ Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth/ Cappelletti Bitter/ Aged in Barrel

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

964 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

Gallery
Zinc image
Zinc image
Zinc image

