ZINC New Haven

Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne with two Crystal Flutes

$95.00

Gift set includes two beautiful crystal Champagne glasses.This is an easygoing Champagne whose supreme drinkability almost outshines its incredible quality. But make no mistake: the pedigree is there. Aged nearly four years on the lees and composed of a whopping 50% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir, and 15% Pinot Meunier, most of which is sourced from Grand Cru vineyards, this is a layered, elegant Champagne that quietly wows. Apple and pear fruit soars up front, with rich texture through the palate and the Grand Marque’s hallmark crisp finish. There is some delightful chalkiness and racy lift, but overall this bargain-priced Brut is a knockout crowd pleaser, accessible and impressive