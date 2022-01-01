Charley's Ocean Grill

Go
Charley’s Ocean Bar & Grill is a seaside restaurant & bar that offers quality meals, delicious cocktails and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean. Our distinguished menu and atmosphere are inspired by a beach-life attitude, offering all patrons a "local summer" experience, all year round! Originally a speakeasy that dated to the 1930 pre-prohibition era, the spot is a part of Jersey Shore history and has always been the local gem of Long Branch’s beach scene. Situated past Pier Village and at the end of the Long Branch’s popular boardwalk, Charley’s stands right by Seven President’s Ocean Park beach. We offer free private parking for our patrons, along with beautiful views of the ocean.

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

29 Avenel Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (1192 reviews)

Popular Items

*Le Chic Chick$14.00
grilled chicken, sundried tomato pesto, portobello, spinach, mozzarella, ciabatta, fries
*Wings$16.00
choice of buffalo, thai, or garlic parmesan
*Asian Sesame Crusted Salmon$24.00
scallion teriyaki glaze, edamame, pickled ginger, wild rice
*Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered cod, cottage fries
*Peruvian Calamari$14.00
leche de tigre sauce, lime, cilantro, scallions.
*Brussel Sprouts$12.00
bacon, asiago, balsamic reduction.
*Charley's Burger$14.00
house blend, cheddar-jack cheese, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion.
*Lobster Tacos$20.00
two soft shell tacos, lobster, avocado, cilantro, chipotle mayo, old bay fries
*Shrimp Tacos$18.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
*Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

29 Avenel Blvd

Long Branch NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
