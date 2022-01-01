Go
Toast
  • /
  • Raleigh
  • /
  • Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

Masala chai and Madras filter coffee plus baked goods, lunch and dinner will be served. Shop our bazaar for spices, coffee, tiffin carriers, cookbooks, and more.​

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pressed by Spanglish

No reviews yet

Puerto Rican food with Southern charm.

Uncorked Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gym Tacos Bedford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston