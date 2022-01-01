Go
Cheeseburger Baby

Cheeseburger Baby is the oldest burger joint on South Beach. Despite the overwhelming growth of burger joints in the last few years we continue to provide the best, and juiciest burger for your buck.
Just when you think the experience couldn’t get any better we have an open kitchen for you to watch your food being prepared as well as having a good conversation with the cook! Yes, we are famous for our burgers, but check out our popular menu items! We have plenty of options to suit your taste buds. Our cheeseburgers are always tender, always juicy, always flavorful and will always leave you satisfied!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

1505 WASHINGTON AVE • $

Avg 4 (3487 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Cheese DOG$9.00
Original Baby's Favorite$15.00
Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Classic 15th St. Frita$10.00
Our Handcrafted Burger Patty topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Potato Sticks and 1505 Sauce
Original Cheeseburger$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Vegan Burger$10.00
Our Vegan Patty on Toasted Bun, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Hamburger$10.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Classic Bacon Hamburger$9.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with bacon
Turkey Burger$10.00
Our Handmade Turkey Patty on a Toasted Bun, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Double Hamburger$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1505 WASHINGTON AVE

Miami Beach FL

Sunday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

