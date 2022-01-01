Cheeseburger Baby
Cheeseburger Baby is the oldest burger joint on South Beach. Despite the overwhelming growth of burger joints in the last few years we continue to provide the best, and juiciest burger for your buck.
Just when you think the experience couldn’t get any better we have an open kitchen for you to watch your food being prepared as well as having a good conversation with the cook! Yes, we are famous for our burgers, but check out our popular menu items! We have plenty of options to suit your taste buds. Our cheeseburgers are always tender, always juicy, always flavorful and will always leave you satisfied!
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
1505 WASHINGTON AVE • $
Location
1505 WASHINGTON AVE
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
