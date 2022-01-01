Miami burger restaurants you'll love

Miami restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Miami

Subrageous image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Subrageous

5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens

Avg 4.5 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Cheese Sub$10.50
Cheese Steak Sub$11.00
Cheese Burger Sub$7.50
More about Subrageous
Sproutz image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap - Chicken Caesar$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
More about Sproutz
LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Frita By Kush$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
The Classic$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
More about LoKal
The Egg Spot image

PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

The Egg Spot

228 SE 1st Street, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.E.L.T.$10.00
Smoked Bacon / Scrambled Eggs / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Rye Bread
Greek Omelette$12.00
4 Egg Omelet / Spinach / Feta Cheese
Large OJ$5.49
More about The Egg Spot
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Johnny Utah$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
Angry Chef$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Collier County Chick Sand$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
More about Kush
Doggis Arepa Bar image

EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Doggis Arepa Bar

7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
EMPANADA QUESO$3.50
White cheese empanada
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
Pepito's image

 

Pepito's

10701 NW 58th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Special Beef Burger$13.00
Cachapa con Queso$10.00
Steak Pepito$16.00
More about Pepito's
arepa.bar image

HAMBURGERS

arepa.bar

169 NW 36th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
More about arepa.bar
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
Chicken Goddess$15.95
pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun
(all natural & hormone free chicken)
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Cheeseburger Baby image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (3487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Cheeseburger$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
More about Cheeseburger Baby
Union Station Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club Sandwich$9.99
Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.
Cobb Salad$8.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
More about Union Station Cafe
The Blues Burgers image

 

The Blues Burgers

7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$14.00
The Thrill is Gone$11.00
Devil Got My Woman$15.00
More about The Blues Burgers
La Birra Bar image

 

La Birra Bar

14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.50
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
More about La Birra Bar
Luka Restaurant image

 

Luka Restaurant

11402 NW 41st, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cachito Ham & Cheese$3.95
Pabellon Bowl$11.95
Parrilla Bowl$11.95
More about Luka Restaurant
Pepito's Plaza image

 

Pepito's Plaza

901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$20.00
Empanada Shredded Beef$3.75
Empanada Chicken$3.75
More about Pepito's Plaza
Battubelin image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Battubelin

749 NE 79th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
La Focaccia Al Formaggio$20.00
Diavola Pinsa$16.00
Pasta Fresca$16.00
More about Battubelin
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3401 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 3.9 (30 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

American Social

690 SW 1st Court, Miami

Avg 4.1 (2556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about American Social

