Miami burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Miami
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Subrageous
5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens
|Popular items
|Chicken & Cheese Sub
|$10.50
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$11.00
|Cheese Burger Sub
|$7.50
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Popular items
|Wrap - Chicken Caesar
|$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
|Poke - Tuna (raw)
|$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
|Wrap - Pesto Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
|Frita By Kush
|$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
|The Classic
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
PASTRY • HAMBURGERS
The Egg Spot
228 SE 1st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|B.E.L.T.
|$10.00
Smoked Bacon / Scrambled Eggs / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Rye Bread
|Greek Omelette
|$12.00
4 Egg Omelet / Spinach / Feta Cheese
|Large OJ
|$5.49
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Johnny Utah
|$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
|Angry Chef
|$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
|Collier County Chick Sand
|$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Doggis Arepa Bar
7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
|AREPA SANTA BARBARA
|$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
|EMPANADA QUESO
|$3.50
White cheese empanada
Pepito's
10701 NW 58th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Special Beef Burger
|$13.00
|Cachapa con Queso
|$10.00
|Steak Pepito
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS
arepa.bar
169 NW 36th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)
|$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
|Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO
|$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
|Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)
|$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
|Chicken Goddess
|$15.95
pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun
(all natural & hormone free chicken)
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Original Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
|Original Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate
|$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
The Blues Burgers
7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami
|Popular items
|Cadillac de Ville
|$14.00
|The Thrill is Gone
|$11.00
|Devil Got My Woman
|$15.00
La Birra Bar
14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)
|$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.50
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
|CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE
|$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
Luka Restaurant
11402 NW 41st, Miami
|Popular items
|Cachito Ham & Cheese
|$3.95
|Pabellon Bowl
|$11.95
|Parrilla Bowl
|$11.95
Pepito's Plaza
901 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$20.00
|Empanada Shredded Beef
|$3.75
|Empanada Chicken
|$3.75
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Battubelin
749 NE 79th St, Miami
|Popular items
|La Focaccia Al Formaggio
|$20.00
|Diavola Pinsa
|$16.00
|Pasta Fresca
|$16.00