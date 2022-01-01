Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine
Gourmet Pan-Asian Fusion Cuisine. Vegan-friendly. Gluten-free and dairy-free. Always organic, wild-caught, and grass-fed. Pop-up booth at CHOMP in Lunar Center. Personal Chef service for Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas.
505 Cerrillos Road, B101D
Popular Items
Location
505 Cerrillos Road, B101D
Santa Fe NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tender Fire
Wood-fired sourdough pizza in the high desert... sourced locally, made with love. Homemade everything, including vegan cheese and gluten free dough (coming soon)
Dumpling House at Chomp Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
Masterpiece Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Zacatlan
Come in and enjoy!