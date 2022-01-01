Go
Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

Gourmet Pan-Asian Fusion Cuisine. Vegan-friendly. Gluten-free and dairy-free. Always organic, wild-caught, and grass-fed. Pop-up booth at CHOMP in Lunar Center. Personal Chef service for Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas.

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D

Popular Items

Turmeric Noodles$16.00
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles in tumeric-ginger sauce with broccoli, spinach, red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, crimini mushrooms. Garnished with sesame seeds. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Beef Lok Lak$30.00
Grass-fed beef tenderloin stir-fried with pineapple, bell peppers, red onion and nira flower, in a sweet tangy tomato sauce. Served with tea leaf salad and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]
Beef$6.00
Tea Leaf Salad$7.00
Tom Yum (8oz)$9.00
Lemongrass broth with hints of galangal, kaffir lime leaves, tamarind, and mild red chile, with a touch of coconut milk. Accompanied by cauliflower, tomatoes, and king trumpet mushrooms. Seasoned with a dash of jalapeño-lime sauce. Garnished with fresh cilantro. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2 QTY)$7.00
Finely sliced red cabbage, shredded carrots, romaine lettuce, rice noodles, and fresh mint leaves, rolled in translucent rice paper wrap. Served with light coconut vinegar dipping sauce, topped with ground peanuts or almonds. [GF] [VG] [OG]
White Jasmine Rice$3.50
Steamed Organic White Jasmine Rice.
[GF] [VG] [OG]
Pad Thai$15.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles in tamarind-daikon sauce. Served with fresh nira, mung bean sprouts, shredded red cabbage, shredded carrots, ground peanuts or almond, and lime wedges. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Green Curry$19.00
Red Curry Chicken$22.00
Smoky and mildly spicy red curry with sliced chicken breast, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion, and peas. Served with cucumber relish and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]
Location

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D

Santa Fe NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
