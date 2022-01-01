Geronimo
In its celebrated 29 years, Geronimo has established a reputation as the place to dine in Santa Fe. Tradition and innovation merge at this Canyon Road legend, where simplicity and understatement reign. New Mexico's only Mobil 4 star and AAA 4 diamond rated restaurant.
724 Canyon Rd • $$$$
Location
724 Canyon Rd
Santa Fe NM
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
