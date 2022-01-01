Go
Toast

Geronimo

In its celebrated 29 years, Geronimo has established a reputation as the place to dine in Santa Fe. Tradition and innovation merge at this Canyon Road legend, where simplicity and understatement reign. New Mexico's only Mobil 4 star and AAA 4 diamond rated restaurant.

724 Canyon Rd • $$$$

Avg 4.8 (10599 reviews)

Popular Items

Physical Geronimo Gift Card
Beautiful 6" x 6" Geronimo Gift Card with Vellum Envelope. These gifts can be shipped anywhere for the additional shipping charge. We ship all items certified USPS. Please add the following in the note section: Your name and telephone number, shipping Information and any special instructions and/or notes to be added to card.
**If you would like a digital gift card instead of a physical one just click 'gift cards' above the check total on the right side of the previous page or from our website at www.geronimorestaurant.com
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

724 Canyon Rd

Santa Fe NM

Sunday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Serum Organic Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Enjoy organic juices, smoothies, and acai bowls!

Zaika

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Bold Indian Flavors Redefined.

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Delivery available on Dashing Delivery, UberEats, and GrubHub.
New Covid hours Mon-Sat 11:30am-7:30pm

Ocean Real Sushi @ Chomp Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston