Go
Toast

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...

641 N. Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Catfish N Mac N Cheese$14.00
Tarter Sauce$0.25
Aakiry's Krusty Peach Cobbler$10.00
Krusty Peach Cobbler Made by the Cute Aakiry!!
Follow them on IG: @aakirys_cones_smoothies
Snapper N Mac N Cheese$14.00
Shrimp N Chips$17.00
Snapper N Chips$13.00
Hot Sauce$0.25
Snapper Bang$20.00
Comes with 3 Snapper Fillets, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, and Fries
Snapper Whole Chabang$25.00
Comes with 3 Snapper Fillets, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, and Fries and An Extra Side!
See full menu

Location

641 N. Main St

Corona CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

BADLANDS BBQ

No reviews yet

WE Smoke Our Meats Fresh Daily!
*There is a Possibility of Selling Out*
Prices May be Subject to Change
Thank Que for your support!
WWW.badlandsbarbecue.com
Phone (951) 735-OINK (6465)

Pieology 8079

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston