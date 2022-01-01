Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...
641 N. Main St
Popular Items
Location
641 N. Main St
Corona CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
BADLANDS BBQ
WE Smoke Our Meats Fresh Daily!
*There is a Possibility of Selling Out*
Prices May be Subject to Change
Thank Que for your support!
WWW.badlandsbarbecue.com
Phone (951) 735-OINK (6465)
Pieology 8079
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology
Come in and enjoy!