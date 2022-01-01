Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Señor Baja - Chino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5250 Philadelphia Street, Chino, CA 91710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
4.8 • 224
415 W Foothill Blvd Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurant
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chino
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant