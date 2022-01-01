Señor Baja - Chino imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Señor Baja - Chino

review star

No reviews yet

5250 Philadelphia Street

Chino, CA 91710

Wednesday Fish Tacos

$2.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

5250 Philadelphia Street, Chino, CA 91710

