Gus's BBQ - Claremont

Restaurant info

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed in the iconic Claremont Packing House, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.