Viva Madrid

Filet Mignon

$38.95

an eight ounce cut of filet mignon cooked to order and topped with a port wine and balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with fried potatoes and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)