Mediterranean

Viva Madrid

621 Reviews

$$

225 Yale Ave

Claremont, CA 91711

Order Again

Popular Items

Datiles con Tocino
Empanada de Pollo
Carne de Vaca al Vino

Takeout Salads

Ensalada Madrid

$8.95

a leafless root vegetable salad with carrots, beets, fennel, and cucumber, served with a pomegranate vinaigrette (V) (GF)

Ensalada Valencia

$8.75

mixed greens, oranges, Manchego cheese, and walnuts. Served with a house vinaigrette dressing (GF)

Takeout Tapas

Small Plates with Big Flavors!! Our regular menu is subject to change.

Canasta de Pan

$3.00

a serving of locally baked artisanal bread, served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping. (V)

Pan con Tomate

$3.75

toasted sourdough bread topped with an olive oil, garlic, and fresh tomato chutney (V)

Pan con Ajillo

$3.75

toasted bread topped with olive oil, garlic, and parsley (V)

Tosta con Cabrales y Peras

$5.95

sourdough toast topped with Cabrales cheese and red wine poached pears. This item contains walnuts!

Gambas al Ajillo

$8.75

shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil (GF)

Gambas Gabardinas

$8.75

large shrimp beer-batter-coated and deep-fried, served with a side of house made aioli

Aceitunas Verdes

$5.25

imported green Spanish olives (V) (GF)

Aceitunas Picantes

$5.75

green olives marinated in a spicy paprika sauce (V) (GF)

Quesos Españoles

$6.50

a selection of Spanish cheeses

Melón con Jamón

$5.95

melon with Serrano ham (GF)

Espárragos con Jamón

$4.95

asparagus wrapped with Serrano ham (GF)

Espárragos con Salmón

$5.75

asparagus wrapped with smoked salmon (GF)

Champiñones al Ajillo

$4.95

mushrooms sautéed with garlic, parsley, and white wine (V) (GF)

Calamares con Chorizo

$7.25

squid stuffed with chorizo in an herbed tomato sauce (GF)

Rabo de Toro

$11.50

oxtail stew with onions, carrots, beans, red wine, and herbs (GF)

Arroz Español

$4.50

saffron rice with green and red bell peppers, onions, and peas (V) (GF)

Calamares en su Tinta

$12.95

a Sevillan classic-squid cooked in its own ink with onions and garlic and a white wine reduction (GF)

Jamón y Queso

$15.95

Serrano and Soria ham, topped with a selection of Spanish cheeses, served with green and black olives (GF)

Halibut

$13.25

chunks of halibut simmered in an herbed carrot sauce (GF)

Champiñones Rellenos

$4.95

baked mushrooms stuffed with chorizo (GF)

Croquetas de Pollo

$4.50

chicken croquettes coated in bread crumbs and fried

Croquetas de Pescado

$5.95

scallops, shrimp, tuna, halibut, onions, and capers formed into croquettes, coated in bread crumbs, and fried

Empanada de Pollo

$5.95

chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, and parsley baked into a flaky crust

Empanada Jardinera

$4.95Out of stock

broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, onions, olives, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, peas, and roasted garlic baked into a flaky crust

Alcachofas en Salsa

$12.95

a whole artichoke served in a sherry reduction and sprinkled with crushed chili

Calamares Fritos

$14.75

battered fried squid served with aioli

Pintxo Vegetales

$4.95

a selection of seasonal vegetables marinated, skewered, and grilled to order (V) (GF)

Carne de Vaca al Vino

$6.95

chunks of beef slow-cooked in garlic and white wine (GF)

Lomo de Cerdo con Tomate

$6.25

pork loin slow-cooked in a tomato sauce (GF)

Pintxo Moruno

$6.75

chicken skewers marinated in spices and grilled (GF)

Almejas a la Marinera

$15.50

steamed clams served in a spicy tomato broth (GF)

Mejillones Viva Madrid

$14.95

mussels steamed with onions, garlic, tomato and wine (GF)

Pollo Ajillo

$5.75

chicken breast slow-cooked in garlic, parsley, and white wine (GF)

Patatas Bravas

$5.95

fried potatoes served with a spicy house brava sauce (V) (GF)

Aceitunas y Ajo

$9.95

a selection of Spanish olives, Spanish olives marinated in a spicy paprika sauce, and pickled garlic cloves (V) (GF)

Tapas Buenas Frias

$16.75

a selection of cold tapas: assorted chorizos, sliced hams, asparagus, Spanish cheeses, cold tortilla, and green and black olives (GF)

Chuletas de Cordero

$10.75Out of stock

marinated lamb chops grilled to order (GF)

Datiles con Tocino

$5.75

dates wrapped with bacon (GF)

Tortilla Española

$4.50

a Spanish baked egg dish similar to a quiche baked with potatoes, onions, and parsley (GF)

Tortilla Artistica

$4.75

a Spanish egg dish baked with onions, potato, red and green bell peppers, and spinach (GF)

Gazpacho

$7.95

a thick chilled soup made with mixed vegetables, onions, garlic, and spices (V) (GF)

Boquerones Viva Madrid

$6.25

white anchovy filets served on toast with roasted red bell pepper, parsley, and chopped fresh garlic

Manchego con Membrillo

$6.75

wedges of Manchego cheese topped with quince paste (GF)

Pollo Barbacoa

$6.95

seasoned pieces of chicken baked in a sweet, smoky, slightly spicy BBQ sauce

Gambas con Tocino

$9.75

shrimp wrapped with bacon, grilled, and served in a creamy pepper and garlic sauce (GF)

Mojama

$5.95

salt-cured yellowfin tuna loin, thinly sliced and served on toasted bread drizzled with extra virgin Spanish olive oil

Chorizo a la Rioja

$6.95

Spanish chorizo sautéed in a rioja wine reduction with garlic and spices (GF)

Pulpito Pimento

$11.75

a delicacy among Basque fishermen – tender young octopus sautéed in olive oil with garlic, lemon juice, and paprika (GF)

Morcilla Cebolla

$6.50

Spanish black sausage, grilled and served on toasted bread and drizzled with olive oil

Ajo Dientes

$5.95

crunchy pickled garlic cloves (V) (GF)

Takeout Entrees

Larger portions for one to two people.

Paella Mixta

$28.95

made with saffron rice, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, halibut, chorizo, chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)

Paella Mixta - Tapas Size

$23.95

sized as a complement to tapas selections, this smaller paella is made with saffron rice, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, halibut, chorizo, chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)

Paella Canaria

$24.95

a paella made with saffron rice, sausage, chicken, chorizo, pork loin, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)

Paella Canaria - Tapas Size

$19.95

sized as a complement to tapas selections, this smaller paella is made with saffron rice, sausage, chicken, chorizo, pork loin, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)

Paella Valenciana

$21.95

a paella made with saffron rice, zucchini, eggplant, green beans, peas, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, black olives (V) (GF)

Paella Valenciana - Tapas Size

$16.95

sized as a complement to tapas selections, this smaller paella is made with saffron rice, zucchini, eggplant, green beans, peas, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, black olives (V) (GF)

Pollo Vasco

$20.95

boneless chicken breast simmered with tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, onions, white wine, black olives and thyme, served on a bed of saffron rice (GF)

Pechuga de Pollo con Salsa Queso

$20.95

grilled chicken breast slices served on a bed of crispy carrots and topped with a spiced Spanish cheese sauce (GF)

Bistec con Salsa Rioja

$36.95

twelve ounce boneless ribeye steak cooked to order, topped with a rioja wine reduction and served with a baked potato and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)

Chuletas de Cerdo

$25.95

twelve ounce grilled pork chop topped with a caramelized onion marmalade, served with a baked potato and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF)

Berengena Rellena

$23.95

a half eggplant stuffed with a mixture of beef and pork, topped with melted cheese, and served with fried potatoes

Calabacines Rellenos

$19.95

zucchini stuffed with a medley of vegetables and served with fried potato crisps (V)

Nachos Españoles

$19.95

thin slices of fried potatoes topped with a mixture of slow-cooked vegetables, one whipped egg (optional), avocado crème, and melted cheese. Add chicken ($2), chorizo ($2), shrimp ($3), or any combination you like!

Filet Mignon

$38.95

an eight ounce cut of filet mignon cooked to order and topped with a port wine and balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with fried potatoes and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)

Filet Mignon con Gambas de Golfo

$48.95

an eight ounce cut of filet mignon cooked to order, topped with a port wine and balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp, green beans sautéed with almonds, and fried potatoes (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)

Costillas de Cordero

$42.95

a full rack of lamb crusted with herbs, cooked to order, and served with sautéed asparagus, baked dates, and seasoned fried potatoes (GF) (NOTE – Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.)

Takeout Desserts

Arroz con Leche

$8.25

a housemade rice pudding with golden raisins, cinnamon, and vanilla bean (GF)

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.25

Chocolate-Hazelnut Pastry

$8.25

Takeout Side Sauces

Side Sauce

$1.25

Batched Cocktails

Viva Margarita

Viva Margarita

$12.00+

Our house margarita, crafted specifically to be enjoyed on the go. Made with Azunia tequila blanco, Azunia agave, our house acid juice, and Torres Magdala liqueur

La Peligrosa

La Peligrosa

$12.00+

As delicious as it is dangerous, this cocktail has been a house staple for those wanting a little danger in their lives. Enjoy responsibly. Azunia tequila reposado, housemade acid juice, housemade hibiscus-rosemary syrup, Suze gentian liqueur.

Bartender's Choice

Bartender's Choice

$13.00+

Tell us what you want and see what we got for you.

Sangria

Half Litre of House Sangria

Half Litre of House Sangria

$15.00

A half-litre bottle of our red wine based house sangria, which has been a staple at Viva Madrid for over twenty years.

Litre of House Sangria

Litre of House Sangria

$30.00

A litre bottle of our red wine based house sangria, which has been a staple at Viva Madrid for over twenty years.

Half Litre of White Sangria

Half Litre of White Sangria

$16.00

A half-litre bottle of our white wine sangria made according to our house recipe with a white wine base and fruits. Distilled spirits are added for an extra refreshing kick.

Litre of White Sangria

Litre of White Sangria

$32.00

A litre bottle of our white wine sangria made according to our house recipe with a white wine base and fruits. Distilled spirits are added for an extra refreshing kick.

Beer

Please note that all 6-pack quantities are subject to availability. Due to limited refrigeration space, some 6-packs may not be immediately available chilled.
Estrella Inedit 330 mL

Estrella Inedit 330 mL

$9.00
Alhambra 1925

Alhambra 1925

$6.00+
Estrella Shandy

Estrella Shandy

$6.00+
Estrella Daura

Estrella Daura

$6.00+
Estrella Damm

Estrella Damm

$6.00+
Estrella Galicia

Estrella Galicia

$6.00+
1906 Reserva

1906 Reserva

$6.00+
Moritz

Moritz

$6.00+
Mahou

Mahou

$6.00+
Santa Monica XPA

Santa Monica XPA

$5.00+
Santa Monica PCH

Santa Monica PCH

$5.00+
Sam Smith Nut Brown

Sam Smith Nut Brown

$5.00+
Sam Smith India Ale

Sam Smith India Ale

$5.00+
Iron Fist "Velvet Glove" Stout

Iron Fist "Velvet Glove" Stout

$5.00+
Lambic Framboise

Lambic Framboise

$7.00
Lambic Pêche

Lambic Pêche

$7.00
Lambic Strawberry

Lambic Strawberry

$7.00

Red Wine Bottles

Solaneras Spanish Blend

Solaneras Spanish Blend

$25.00
Tempranillo, "¡Buenas!", Tinto, VT, Spain

Tempranillo, "¡Buenas!", Tinto, VT, Spain

$29.00
Tempranillo, Torres Family, “Ibéricos” Crianza, Rioja, DOQ

Tempranillo, Torres Family, “Ibéricos” Crianza, Rioja, DOQ

$31.00
Tempranillo, Marqués de Riscal, “Proximo”, Rioja, DOQ

Tempranillo, Marqués de Riscal, “Proximo”, Rioja, DOQ

$31.00
Blend, "Spanish Quarter" (55% cabernet, 45% tempranillo), VT, Spain

Blend, "Spanish Quarter" (55% cabernet, 45% tempranillo), VT, Spain

$29.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Torres “Gran Coronas” Reserva, DO, Penedès

Cabernet Sauvignon, Torres “Gran Coronas” Reserva, DO, Penedès

$43.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Jason Stephens, California

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jason Stephens, California

$40.00
Blend, “Terra Grande”, (50% monastrell, 30% tempranillo, 20% cabernet sauvignon), Crianza, DO, Almansa

Blend, “Terra Grande”, (50% monastrell, 30% tempranillo, 20% cabernet sauvignon), Crianza, DO, Almansa

$27.00
Garnacha, "Sangre de Toro", VT, Spain

Garnacha, "Sangre de Toro", VT, Spain

$29.00
Garnacha, Castillo de Monjardín, DO, Navarra

Garnacha, Castillo de Monjardín, DO, Navarra

$31.00
Garnacha, Castillo de Monséran, DO, Cariñena

Garnacha, Castillo de Monséran, DO, Cariñena

$29.00
Valdhermoso Roble, "Cosecha", Ribera del Duero

Valdhermoso Roble, "Cosecha", Ribera del Duero

$33.00
Garnatxa, Scala Dei, DOQ, Priorat

Garnatxa, Scala Dei, DOQ, Priorat

$43.00
Monastrell, Telmo Rodriguez, “Al-Muvedre”, DO, Alicante

Monastrell, Telmo Rodriguez, “Al-Muvedre”, DO, Alicante

$31.00
Blend, Cellers Unio, “Feixa Negra”, DOQ, Priorat

Blend, Cellers Unio, “Feixa Negra”, DOQ, Priorat

$40.00
Old Vine Zinfandel, "Predator", Lodi, California

Old Vine Zinfandel, "Predator", Lodi, California

$33.00

White Wine Bottles

Vinho Verde, Casa de Vila Nova, DOC, Portugal

Vinho Verde, Casa de Vila Nova, DOC, Portugal

$18.00
Verdejo, Torres, “Verdeo”, DO, Rueda

Verdejo, Torres, “Verdeo”, DO, Rueda

$29.00
Godello, Val de Paxariñas, “Capricho”, DO, Bierzo

Godello, Val de Paxariñas, “Capricho”, DO, Bierzo

$33.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Marqués de Riscal, DO, Rueda

Sauvignon Blanc, Marqués de Riscal, DO, Rueda

$29.00
Albariño, Torres Family, “Pazo das Bruxas”, DO, Rías Baixas

Albariño, Torres Family, “Pazo das Bruxas”, DO, Rías Baixas

$29.00
Muscat, Torres Family, “Viña Esmeralda”, DO, Catalunya

Muscat, Torres Family, “Viña Esmeralda”, DO, Catalunya

$27.00
Chardonnay, Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, California

Chardonnay, Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, California

$37.00

Rose Bottles

Marqués de Riscal, (80% garnacha, 10% viura, 7% malvasia, 3% garnacha blanca), DOQ, Rioja

Marqués de Riscal, (80% garnacha, 10% viura, 7% malvasia, 3% garnacha blanca), DOQ, Rioja

$24.00
Jean Leon, “3055” (100% pinot noir), DO, Penedés

Jean Leon, “3055” (100% pinot noir), DO, Penedés

$20.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

¡Split! - Jaume Serra, “Cristalino”, cava brut, DO, Catalonia

¡Split! - Jaume Serra, “Cristalino”, cava brut, DO, Catalonia

$7.00
¡Split! - Codorníu, “Clasico”, cava brut, DO, Catalonia

¡Split! - Codorníu, “Clasico”, cava brut, DO, Catalonia

$7.00
Gran Campo Viejo, Reserva, NV, Villarrodona, Catalonia,

Gran Campo Viejo, Reserva, NV, Villarrodona, Catalonia,

$29.00
¡Rosé! - Gran Campo Viejo Rosé, Reserva, NV, Villarrodona, Catalonia

¡Rosé! - Gran Campo Viejo Rosé, Reserva, NV, Villarrodona, Catalonia

$29.00
Mumm Napa, NV, cuvée, Napa Valley

Mumm Napa, NV, cuvée, Napa Valley

$22.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

225 Yale Ave, Claremont, CA 91711

Directions

Viva Madrid image
Viva Madrid image
Viva Madrid image
Viva Madrid image

