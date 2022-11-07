- Home
Viva Madrid
621 Reviews
$$
225 Yale Ave
Claremont, CA 91711
Takeout Salads
Takeout Tapas
Canasta de Pan
a serving of locally baked artisanal bread, served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping. (V)
Pan con Tomate
toasted sourdough bread topped with an olive oil, garlic, and fresh tomato chutney (V)
Pan con Ajillo
toasted bread topped with olive oil, garlic, and parsley (V)
Tosta con Cabrales y Peras
sourdough toast topped with Cabrales cheese and red wine poached pears. This item contains walnuts!
Gambas al Ajillo
shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil (GF)
Gambas Gabardinas
large shrimp beer-batter-coated and deep-fried, served with a side of house made aioli
Aceitunas Verdes
imported green Spanish olives (V) (GF)
Aceitunas Picantes
green olives marinated in a spicy paprika sauce (V) (GF)
Quesos Españoles
a selection of Spanish cheeses
Melón con Jamón
melon with Serrano ham (GF)
Espárragos con Jamón
asparagus wrapped with Serrano ham (GF)
Espárragos con Salmón
asparagus wrapped with smoked salmon (GF)
Champiñones al Ajillo
mushrooms sautéed with garlic, parsley, and white wine (V) (GF)
Calamares con Chorizo
squid stuffed with chorizo in an herbed tomato sauce (GF)
Rabo de Toro
oxtail stew with onions, carrots, beans, red wine, and herbs (GF)
Arroz Español
saffron rice with green and red bell peppers, onions, and peas (V) (GF)
Calamares en su Tinta
a Sevillan classic-squid cooked in its own ink with onions and garlic and a white wine reduction (GF)
Jamón y Queso
Serrano and Soria ham, topped with a selection of Spanish cheeses, served with green and black olives (GF)
Halibut
chunks of halibut simmered in an herbed carrot sauce (GF)
Champiñones Rellenos
baked mushrooms stuffed with chorizo (GF)
Croquetas de Pollo
chicken croquettes coated in bread crumbs and fried
Croquetas de Pescado
scallops, shrimp, tuna, halibut, onions, and capers formed into croquettes, coated in bread crumbs, and fried
Empanada de Pollo
chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, and parsley baked into a flaky crust
Empanada Jardinera
broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, onions, olives, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, peas, and roasted garlic baked into a flaky crust
Alcachofas en Salsa
a whole artichoke served in a sherry reduction and sprinkled with crushed chili
Calamares Fritos
battered fried squid served with aioli
Pintxo Vegetales
a selection of seasonal vegetables marinated, skewered, and grilled to order (V) (GF)
Carne de Vaca al Vino
chunks of beef slow-cooked in garlic and white wine (GF)
Lomo de Cerdo con Tomate
pork loin slow-cooked in a tomato sauce (GF)
Pintxo Moruno
chicken skewers marinated in spices and grilled (GF)
Almejas a la Marinera
steamed clams served in a spicy tomato broth (GF)
Mejillones Viva Madrid
mussels steamed with onions, garlic, tomato and wine (GF)
Pollo Ajillo
chicken breast slow-cooked in garlic, parsley, and white wine (GF)
Patatas Bravas
fried potatoes served with a spicy house brava sauce (V) (GF)
Aceitunas y Ajo
a selection of Spanish olives, Spanish olives marinated in a spicy paprika sauce, and pickled garlic cloves (V) (GF)
Tapas Buenas Frias
a selection of cold tapas: assorted chorizos, sliced hams, asparagus, Spanish cheeses, cold tortilla, and green and black olives (GF)
Chuletas de Cordero
marinated lamb chops grilled to order (GF)
Datiles con Tocino
dates wrapped with bacon (GF)
Tortilla Española
a Spanish baked egg dish similar to a quiche baked with potatoes, onions, and parsley (GF)
Tortilla Artistica
a Spanish egg dish baked with onions, potato, red and green bell peppers, and spinach (GF)
Gazpacho
a thick chilled soup made with mixed vegetables, onions, garlic, and spices (V) (GF)
Boquerones Viva Madrid
white anchovy filets served on toast with roasted red bell pepper, parsley, and chopped fresh garlic
Manchego con Membrillo
wedges of Manchego cheese topped with quince paste (GF)
Pollo Barbacoa
seasoned pieces of chicken baked in a sweet, smoky, slightly spicy BBQ sauce
Gambas con Tocino
shrimp wrapped with bacon, grilled, and served in a creamy pepper and garlic sauce (GF)
Mojama
salt-cured yellowfin tuna loin, thinly sliced and served on toasted bread drizzled with extra virgin Spanish olive oil
Chorizo a la Rioja
Spanish chorizo sautéed in a rioja wine reduction with garlic and spices (GF)
Pulpito Pimento
a delicacy among Basque fishermen – tender young octopus sautéed in olive oil with garlic, lemon juice, and paprika (GF)
Morcilla Cebolla
Spanish black sausage, grilled and served on toasted bread and drizzled with olive oil
Ajo Dientes
crunchy pickled garlic cloves (V) (GF)
Takeout Entrees
Paella Mixta
made with saffron rice, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, halibut, chorizo, chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)
Paella Mixta - Tapas Size
sized as a complement to tapas selections, this smaller paella is made with saffron rice, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, halibut, chorizo, chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)
Paella Canaria
a paella made with saffron rice, sausage, chicken, chorizo, pork loin, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)
Paella Canaria - Tapas Size
sized as a complement to tapas selections, this smaller paella is made with saffron rice, sausage, chicken, chorizo, pork loin, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)
Paella Valenciana
a paella made with saffron rice, zucchini, eggplant, green beans, peas, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, black olives (V) (GF)
Paella Valenciana - Tapas Size
sized as a complement to tapas selections, this smaller paella is made with saffron rice, zucchini, eggplant, green beans, peas, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, black olives (V) (GF)
Pollo Vasco
boneless chicken breast simmered with tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, onions, white wine, black olives and thyme, served on a bed of saffron rice (GF)
Pechuga de Pollo con Salsa Queso
grilled chicken breast slices served on a bed of crispy carrots and topped with a spiced Spanish cheese sauce (GF)
Bistec con Salsa Rioja
twelve ounce boneless ribeye steak cooked to order, topped with a rioja wine reduction and served with a baked potato and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)
Chuletas de Cerdo
twelve ounce grilled pork chop topped with a caramelized onion marmalade, served with a baked potato and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF)
Berengena Rellena
a half eggplant stuffed with a mixture of beef and pork, topped with melted cheese, and served with fried potatoes
Calabacines Rellenos
zucchini stuffed with a medley of vegetables and served with fried potato crisps (V)
Nachos Españoles
thin slices of fried potatoes topped with a mixture of slow-cooked vegetables, one whipped egg (optional), avocado crème, and melted cheese. Add chicken ($2), chorizo ($2), shrimp ($3), or any combination you like!
Filet Mignon
an eight ounce cut of filet mignon cooked to order and topped with a port wine and balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with fried potatoes and green beans sautéed with almonds (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)
Filet Mignon con Gambas de Golfo
an eight ounce cut of filet mignon cooked to order, topped with a port wine and balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp, green beans sautéed with almonds, and fried potatoes (GF) (NOTE: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions)
Costillas de Cordero
a full rack of lamb crusted with herbs, cooked to order, and served with sautéed asparagus, baked dates, and seasoned fried potatoes (GF) (NOTE – Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.)
Takeout Desserts
Takeout Side Sauces
Batched Cocktails
Viva Margarita
Our house margarita, crafted specifically to be enjoyed on the go. Made with Azunia tequila blanco, Azunia agave, our house acid juice, and Torres Magdala liqueur
La Peligrosa
As delicious as it is dangerous, this cocktail has been a house staple for those wanting a little danger in their lives. Enjoy responsibly. Azunia tequila reposado, housemade acid juice, housemade hibiscus-rosemary syrup, Suze gentian liqueur.
Bartender's Choice
Tell us what you want and see what we got for you.
Sangria
Half Litre of House Sangria
A half-litre bottle of our red wine based house sangria, which has been a staple at Viva Madrid for over twenty years.
Litre of House Sangria
A litre bottle of our red wine based house sangria, which has been a staple at Viva Madrid for over twenty years.
Half Litre of White Sangria
A half-litre bottle of our white wine sangria made according to our house recipe with a white wine base and fruits. Distilled spirits are added for an extra refreshing kick.
Litre of White Sangria
A litre bottle of our white wine sangria made according to our house recipe with a white wine base and fruits. Distilled spirits are added for an extra refreshing kick.
Beer
Estrella Inedit 330 mL
Alhambra 1925
Estrella Shandy
Estrella Daura
Estrella Damm
Estrella Galicia
1906 Reserva
Moritz
Mahou
Santa Monica XPA
Santa Monica PCH
Sam Smith Nut Brown
Sam Smith India Ale
Iron Fist "Velvet Glove" Stout
Lambic Framboise
Lambic Pêche
Lambic Strawberry
Red Wine Bottles
Solaneras Spanish Blend
Tempranillo, "¡Buenas!", Tinto, VT, Spain
Tempranillo, Torres Family, “Ibéricos” Crianza, Rioja, DOQ
Tempranillo, Marqués de Riscal, “Proximo”, Rioja, DOQ
Blend, "Spanish Quarter" (55% cabernet, 45% tempranillo), VT, Spain
Cabernet Sauvignon, Torres “Gran Coronas” Reserva, DO, Penedès
Cabernet Sauvignon, Jason Stephens, California
Blend, “Terra Grande”, (50% monastrell, 30% tempranillo, 20% cabernet sauvignon), Crianza, DO, Almansa
Garnacha, "Sangre de Toro", VT, Spain
Garnacha, Castillo de Monjardín, DO, Navarra
Garnacha, Castillo de Monséran, DO, Cariñena
Valdhermoso Roble, "Cosecha", Ribera del Duero
Garnatxa, Scala Dei, DOQ, Priorat
Monastrell, Telmo Rodriguez, “Al-Muvedre”, DO, Alicante
Blend, Cellers Unio, “Feixa Negra”, DOQ, Priorat
Old Vine Zinfandel, "Predator", Lodi, California
White Wine Bottles
Vinho Verde, Casa de Vila Nova, DOC, Portugal
Verdejo, Torres, “Verdeo”, DO, Rueda
Godello, Val de Paxariñas, “Capricho”, DO, Bierzo
Sauvignon Blanc, Marqués de Riscal, DO, Rueda
Albariño, Torres Family, “Pazo das Bruxas”, DO, Rías Baixas
Muscat, Torres Family, “Viña Esmeralda”, DO, Catalunya
Chardonnay, Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, California
Rose Bottles
Sparkling Wine Bottles
¡Split! - Jaume Serra, “Cristalino”, cava brut, DO, Catalonia
¡Split! - Codorníu, “Clasico”, cava brut, DO, Catalonia
Gran Campo Viejo, Reserva, NV, Villarrodona, Catalonia,
¡Rosé! - Gran Campo Viejo Rosé, Reserva, NV, Villarrodona, Catalonia
Mumm Napa, NV, cuvée, Napa Valley
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
