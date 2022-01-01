Go
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center

Glendale, AZ 85308

Popular Items

Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
Pastrami Full$17.99
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Pastrami 1/2$12.49
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Homemade Soups | Quart$10.99
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
Original Jewish Sliders$15.99
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Sheila's Turkey Sliders$15.29
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Mark's Monte Cristo$16.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
Homemade Soups | Pint$6.49
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale AZ 85308

