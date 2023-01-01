Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Christiansburg

Go
Christiansburg restaurants
Toast

Christiansburg restaurants that serve coleslaw

Consumer pic

 

Bull & Bones in Christiansburg

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.99
More about Bull & Bones in Christiansburg
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.85
More about Macado's - Christiansburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Christiansburg

Tossed Salad

Reuben

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Map

More near Christiansburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston