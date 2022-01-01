Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Christiansburg

Go
Christiansburg restaurants
Toast

Christiansburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's - Christiansburg
Consumer pic

 

Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB$10.50
Fresh grilled chicken sauteed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, topped with provolone cheese in a hoagie roll.
More about Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Christiansburg

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Cheese Fries

Tossed Salad

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Christiansburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston