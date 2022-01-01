Grilled chicken in Christiansburg
Christiansburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Macado's - Christiansburg
19 W Main St, Christiansburg
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria
2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg
|LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.99
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
|$10.50
Fresh grilled chicken sauteed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, topped with provolone cheese in a hoagie roll.