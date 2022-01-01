City Pub
City Pub is a family restaurant featuring 24 draft beer and 10 wines on tap. Great burgers and sandwiches.
2620 Broadway
Location
2620 Broadway
Redwood City CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
