Redwood Grill

PLEASE REMEMBER ORDER NUMBER!

*A 5% Operational Surcharge will be added to each check. This fee is intended to be equitably distributed amongst our operational increases as a result of increased vendors and supplier costs. This is not a gratuity for services provided. Thank you for your continued support!



SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

356 Woodside Plaza • $$