Redwood Grill

*A 5% Operational Surcharge will be added to each check. This fee is intended to be equitably distributed amongst our operational increases as a result of increased vendors and supplier costs. This is not a gratuity for services provided. Thank you for your continued support!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

356 Woodside Plaza • $$

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasonal Chopped$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Crispy Brussels$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk brined chicken with havarti, tomato, lettuce, and house spread on a french roll. choice of one side.
The Dip$19.00
au jus and a side of creamed horseradish on a french roll. choice of one side.
BLT$15.00
thick-cut applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with house seasoning spread on toasted sourdough. choice of one side.
Tacos$15.00
Greens & Goats$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Redwood Burger$17.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
Salmon Filet$27.00
topped with a citrus beurre blanc with a choice of 2 sides
Side Salad - Caesar$6.00
housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons. *contains fish*
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

356 Woodside Plaza

Redwood City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
