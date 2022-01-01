Go
Toast

Clayton's Coffee Shop

Where the Locals Go!

979 Orange Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/3 lb Cheeseburger$12.99
See full menu

Location

979 Orange Avenue

coronado CA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Islander / Mootime Cookies and Creamery

No reviews yet

Come celebrate summer with us at Mootime Cookies and Creamery!! The islander will be debuting Summer 2021

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro

No reviews yet

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro...food, friends, family, fabulous!

Garage Buona Forchetta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

POKÉ 1·2·3

No reviews yet

619-823-6126 Coronado: @ POKÉ 123 we strive to offer the highest quality and most creative POKÉ you’ve ever experienced!
FRESH FAST HEALTHY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston