Cloudy Co focuses on presenting tea culture as well as the diversity of the tastes of teas from all over the world. Our store carries more than 20 of the finest teas from China, Japan and Sri Lanka. Our customer would be able to experience our teas through tea ceremony at our tasting bar. Asides from the tasting bar, we also serve our finest teas as specially made beverage drinks. We have teas with seasonal fruits and fresh brewed teas with our most popular cream foam topping. We also serve tea based smoothies and different flavored milk teas. Every single cup of drinks is made with our heart. We’d love to share our artisan spirit through each sip of our drinks.

14370 Culver Drive

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
Fresh brewed Osmanthus oolong milk tea
Cloudy Puff Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
Fresh brewed Osmanthus oolong milk tea served with special puff cream
Taro Milk w/ Ube Ice Cream$5.75
Fresh taro blend with milk & served with ube ice cream
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh brewed jasmine green milk tea
Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly$6.25
Fresh brewed white peach oolong milk tea served with special puff cream and peach jelly
Cloudy Puff Grape Green Milk Tea w/Grape Jelly$6.25
Fresh brewed grape green milk tea served with special puff cream and grape jelly
Tropical Leaf Lemon Ice Tea$5.50
Grape green tea with fresh lime and pandan juice
Cloudy Puff Mountain Golden Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Fresh brewed mountain golden oolong milk tea served with special puff cream
Mountain Golden Oolong Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh brewed mountain golden oolong milk tea
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh brewed White Peach Oolong milk tea
Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
