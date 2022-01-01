Irvine juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Irvine

Cherubic Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Cherubic Tea

13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (1490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Cloudtea$6.50
Strawberry Cloudtea$6.50
Beauty Oriental Oolong Tea$6.50
More about Cherubic Tea
Cloudy Co image

 

Cloudy Co

14370 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly$6.25
Fresh brewed white peach oolong milk tea served with special puff cream and peach jelly
Cloudy Puff Grape Green Milk Tea w/Grape Jelly$6.25
Fresh brewed grape green milk tea served with special puff cream and grape jelly
Black Jade Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh brewed black jade milk tea
More about Cloudy Co
Jan's Health Bar image

 

Jan's Health Bar

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.25
Kale Salad$10.75
Spicy Fresco Wrap$11.50
More about Jan's Health Bar
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Panda Milk Tea$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

19540 Jamboree Road, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
More about Earthbar
Tastea image

 

Tastea

3972 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irvine

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Pancakes

French Fries

Carne Asada

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston