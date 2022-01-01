Irvine juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Irvine
More about Cherubic Tea
SMOOTHIES
Cherubic Tea
13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine
|Popular items
|Matcha Cloudtea
|$6.50
|Strawberry Cloudtea
|$6.50
|Beauty Oriental Oolong Tea
|$6.50
More about Cloudy Co
Cloudy Co
14370 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Popular items
|Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly
|$6.25
Fresh brewed white peach oolong milk tea served with special puff cream and peach jelly
|Cloudy Puff Grape Green Milk Tea w/Grape Jelly
|$6.25
Fresh brewed grape green milk tea served with special puff cream and grape jelly
|Black Jade Milk Tea
|$4.50
Fresh brewed black jade milk tea
More about Jan's Health Bar
Jan's Health Bar
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Kale Salad
|$10.75
|Spicy Fresco Wrap
|$11.50
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Popular items
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
|Panda Milk Tea
|$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
More about Earthbar
Earthbar
19540 Jamboree Road, Irvine
|Popular items
|Green Bowl
|$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
|Strawberry Maca
|$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
|PB Protein Bowl
|$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.