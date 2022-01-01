Go
Coastline Burgers

Serving take out through contact-free online ordering only! Stay Healthy!

HAMBURGERS

116 Central Way • $

Avg 4 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Coastline$8.49
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, American cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce
Guacamole$8.49
Pepper jack, fresh guac, Coastline Sauce, fried onion, lettuce
Coastline Sauce$0.49
We can't tell you how we make it from scratch, but we can tell you it's tangy and delicious!
Build Your Own$5.49
Start from scratch, and build your own!
The Coastline$7.49
American cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce
Popcorn Chicken$5.49
Hand cut, bite sized, buttermilk fried chicken breast tenders
Ranch$0.49
Made daily with fresh buttermilk
Chocolate Shake$5.29
House made dark cacao chocolate sauce
Haystack Fries$3.29
Thin-cut, crispy and delicious
Super Bacon$8.49
American Cheese, Coastline Sauce, fried onions, pepper bacon, pickle, lettuce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

116 Central Way

Kirkland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

