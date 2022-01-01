Go
Coles Road Brewing

817 Farmington Ave

Berlin, CT 06037

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Fresh Perspective - Crowler 32oz$11.00
Fresh Perspective - IPA - 6.8% abv
We’re excited to bring you another new IPA, Fresh Perspective. It offers up a slightly sweet grain bill which lays a foundation for layers of Motueka and El Dorado hops throughout the process. The end product is a beautiful orange hue, with big aromas and flavors of fresh squeezed lemon, lime, orange and a bounty of tropical fruit.
Barrel Aged Reason Tatters - 500mL Bottle$25.00
Barrel Aged Reason Tatters - Imperial Stout - 14.2% abv
Our first release was selected from the best two barrels of our stock. Aged for over 21 months in Knob Creek and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, it is finally ready for your enjoyment.
Reason Tatters is one of our first stout recipes. Originally brewed as an experiment to dive into the world of huge imperial stouts. Over many years trying new techniques, processes and ingredients it has evolved into this. It is intentionally formulated to withstand an extended period of conditioning in oak. Base malt with many layers of chocolate and roasted malts are double mashed and then it’s given an extended boil. Aged for over 21 months in Knob Creek and Buff
The Sky was Yellow Crowler 32oz$11.00
The Sky was Yellow - IPA - 6.6% abv
One of our flagship beers, Sky is brewed with the holy trinity of American hops: Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic. This combination of hops gives us big tropical aromas with a gentle pithy bitterness. It is designed to be immensely drinkable and not overpowering.
Give It A Try - Crowler 32oz$11.00
Give It A Try - IPA - 5.8% abv
Give It A Try is the single IPA version of As Best As You Can. Primarily hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand it is also complimented with a small amount of our favorite American hops.
Vanilla Reason Tatters - 500mL Bottle$25.00
Reason Tatters - Vanilla - Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - 14.4%
For this rendition of Reason Tatters, we let the stout slumber in Knob Creek and Weller barrels for over twenty one months. After its lengthy rest in the oak, the stout was transferred into stainless steel where it was conditioned on heaps of vanilla sourced from
Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and Uganda.
At a whopping rate of over one and a half pounds of vanilla per barrel, a perceived sweetness and layers
of complexity emerged from the oak infused base beer. Notes of marshmallow and vanilla cake compliment the flavors of dark and milk chocolate in this iteration of Reason Tatters with vanilla beans. We invite you to savor and enjoy.
Wake Up To Find Out - Crowler 32oz$11.00
Wake Up To Find Out - IPA - 6.4%
IPA with Sabro and Sultana hops
Don't Monday My Sunday - Crowler 32oz$13.00
Don't Monday My Sunday - DIPA - 9.6% abv
DIPA w/ Motueka, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin
And the Sun was Blue Crowler 32oz$13.00
And the Sun was Blue - DIPA - 9.0%
This beer is the big brother to The Sky was Yellow. With intense levels of hop saturation and a higher alcohol content, it still maintains its drinkability. The bigger hop charges throughout the process amplify the flavors of melon and orange to the forefront, yet it still maintains a soft, fluffy mouthfeel.
Fillmore East Crowler 32oz$12.00
Fillmore East - IPA - 7.0% abv
This beer was created to be the definition of the New England style IPA. A grist composed of two-row barley with a measured amount of malted oats and white wheat to give it a soft bready backdrop. This base allows it to support the amount of Galaxy, Amarillo and Citra hops that are added throughout the entire brewing process. It pours a hazy yellow with notes of ripe pineapple and fresh squeezed orange.
A Tune So Sweet - Crowler 32oz$13.00
A Tune So Sweet - DIPA - 8.0% abv
Sabro and Mosaic hops blend together to create big flavors of pineapple, berries and coconut. A hearty base of barley and flaked oats lays the foundation for the big hop additions both in the kettle and dry hop.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

817 Farmington Ave, Berlin CT 06037

Coles Road Brewing

