Barrel Aged Reason Tatters - Imperial Stout - 14.2% abv

Our first release was selected from the best two barrels of our stock. Aged for over 21 months in Knob Creek and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, it is finally ready for your enjoyment.

Reason Tatters is one of our first stout recipes. Originally brewed as an experiment to dive into the world of huge imperial stouts. Over many years trying new techniques, processes and ingredients it has evolved into this. It is intentionally formulated to withstand an extended period of conditioning in oak. Base malt with many layers of chocolate and roasted malts are double mashed and then it’s given an extended boil. Aged for over 21 months in Knob Creek and Buff

