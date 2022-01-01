Go
Colore Italian Restaurant

Colore is a family owned and operated Italian American restaurant. Our dishes range from the classic to the contemporary. We have a full bar with craft cocktails, local beers, and acclaimed wines. We offer take-out, delivery, and catering options, and we have extensive gluten-free selections. Minutes from DU, Swedish and Craig Hospitals and the Old Pearl Street shopping district, Colore offers a modern and comfortable destination to the suburbs of Denver. The interior of the restaurant is modern, bright and contemporary with large windows, butcher block tables, big cozy booths and soft red leather chairs. Ample adjacent parking and a street-side patio welcome guests to bask in the buzz of the new South Broadway.
We also believe in supporting our community; we are a proud sponsor of DU Athletics, as well as our neighbors at Swallow Hill Music. We support local schools and churches through ongoing contributions. We look forward to serving you and your family.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2700 S Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

FOCCACIA ROLLS$1.75
Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning
CHICKEN PICCATA$20.25
Pan seared chicken breast, caper, artichoke heart, lemon white wine broth, spaghetti
CAESAR$10.25
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmigiana, lemon anchovy dressing
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$17.25
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, linguine
MIXED GREENS$8.25
Baby greens, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
BAKED BOLOGNESE$17.25
Our family’s meat sauce with parmigiana, and penne, baked with mozzarella
DIPPING OIL TOGO$0.75
Olive oil, balsamic, and our signature focaccia seasoning
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$16.25
Our family’s meat sauce layered with parmigiana, ricotta, mozzarella
CHEESE RAVIOLI$16.25
Our family recipe – ricotta and parmigiana filled, tomato cream, fresh basil
16" BUILD / OWN$17.00
Top your pizza with any items we have - just make your selection on the next screen
Location

2700 S Broadway

Englewood CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

