Colore Italian Restaurant

Colore is a family owned and operated Italian American restaurant. Our dishes range from the classic to the contemporary. We have a full bar with craft cocktails, local beers, and acclaimed wines. We offer take-out, delivery, and catering options, and we have extensive gluten-free selections. Minutes from DU, Swedish and Craig Hospitals and the Old Pearl Street shopping district, Colore offers a modern and comfortable destination to the suburbs of Denver. The interior of the restaurant is modern, bright and contemporary with large windows, butcher block tables, big cozy booths and soft red leather chairs. Ample adjacent parking and a street-side patio welcome guests to bask in the buzz of the new South Broadway.

We also believe in supporting our community; we are a proud sponsor of DU Athletics, as well as our neighbors at Swallow Hill Music. We support local schools and churches through ongoing contributions. We look forward to serving you and your family.



PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2700 S Broadway • $$