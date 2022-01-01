Colore Italian Restaurant
Colore is a family owned and operated Italian American restaurant. Our dishes range from the classic to the contemporary. We have a full bar with craft cocktails, local beers, and acclaimed wines. We offer take-out, delivery, and catering options, and we have extensive gluten-free selections. Minutes from DU, Swedish and Craig Hospitals and the Old Pearl Street shopping district, Colore offers a modern and comfortable destination to the suburbs of Denver. The interior of the restaurant is modern, bright and contemporary with large windows, butcher block tables, big cozy booths and soft red leather chairs. Ample adjacent parking and a street-side patio welcome guests to bask in the buzz of the new South Broadway.
We also believe in supporting our community; we are a proud sponsor of DU Athletics, as well as our neighbors at Swallow Hill Music. We support local schools and churches through ongoing contributions. We look forward to serving you and your family.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
2700 S Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2700 S Broadway
Englewood CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Come in and enjoy!!
AJs Pit Bar B Q
Texas style wood-fired Pit Bar-B-Q from Jared & Amanda Leonard..
Felt
Come on in and enjoy!