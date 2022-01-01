Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.98
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

Harveys Columbus

200 Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Harveys Columbus
Item pic

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.25
More about SDI Cafe

