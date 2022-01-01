Grilled chicken in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Sweet Peppers Deli
2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.98
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
Jackson Square Grill
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Bacon Cheddar Chicken Grill
|$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
|Chicken Breast Grilled
|$3.00
|Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled
|$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
Harveys Columbus
200 Main Street, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Breast ALA
|$5.00