Grilled chicken in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.98
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Grilled Chicken Club Salad image

 

Jackson Square Grill

1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Grill$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Chicken Breast Grilled$3.00
Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
More about Jackson Square Grill
Item pic

 

Harveys Columbus

200 Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Kids Grilled Chicken$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Chicken Breast ALA$5.00
More about Harveys Columbus
Item pic

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keto Friendly Grill Chicken Strips with Cheese$4.00
2 Eggs any style with Grilled Chicken Strips$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.25
More about SDI Cafe

Map

Map

