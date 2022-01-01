Tacos in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Columbus restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.49
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

Jackson Square Grill

1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Steak Tacos Special (Tuesday)$9.95
Two flour tortillas, Asian slaw, ginger sauce, Korean BBQ beef, green onion, and sesame seeds.
Baja Tacos Fish$11.99
Topped with a fresh tomato salsa & chipotle dressing, packed in two flour tortillas. Served with cheese-topped nachos.
More about Jackson Square Grill
SDI Cafe image

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Breakfast Chicken Taco Bowl$3.75
Mini Taco Bowl Loaded$3.75
More about SDI Cafe

Map

