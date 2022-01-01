Tacos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Sweet Peppers Deli
2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Taco Salad
|$9.49
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.
More about Jackson Square Grill
Jackson Square Grill
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Korean Steak Tacos Special (Tuesday)
|$9.95
Two flour tortillas, Asian slaw, ginger sauce, Korean BBQ beef, green onion, and sesame seeds.
|Baja Tacos Fish
|$11.99
Topped with a fresh tomato salsa & chipotle dressing, packed in two flour tortillas. Served with cheese-topped nachos.