Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve club salad

Grilled Chicken Club Salad image

 

Jackson Square Grill

1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Jackson Square Grill
Harveys Grilled Club Salad image

 

Harveys Columbus

200 Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harveys Grilled Club Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, ham,
two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
Harveys Fried Club Salad$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
More about Harveys Columbus

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Corn Dogs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chef Salad

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston