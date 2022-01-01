Club salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve club salad
Jackson Square Grill
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Fried Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Harveys Columbus
200 Main Street, Columbus
|Harveys Grilled Club Salad
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, ham,
two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
|Harveys Fried Club Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.