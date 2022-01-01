Comedy on State
Open today 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
202 State Street
Madison, WI 53703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:45 am
Location
202 State Street, Madison WI 53703
Nearby restaurants
Parthenon Gyros
Voted BEST TAKEOUT in Madison!!!
Parthenon Gyros is an award-winning Madison institution, specializing in America's best house-made Gyros since 1972.
Rare Steakhouse
Highest quality steaks in the Midwest.
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Himal Chuli
Himal Chuli, an authentic Nepali cuisine has been providing nourishing and healthy food for 35 years. Himal Chuli prides itself on its largely vegetarian and gluten-free selection. Enjoy!