COMO

An inspired dining experience serving Mexican food, elevated cocktails and drinks.

10164 Donner Pass Rd • $

Avg 4 (145 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco (GF)$3.50
marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero
Shrimp Taco (GF)
shrimp, chimichurri, cucumber, pepper, red bell pepper
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
braised pork, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, salsa roja, jack cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla
Pollo Verde Burrito$12.50
shredded marinated chicken, beans, rice, salsa verde, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)$12.00
Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4
Carnitas Taco (GF)$3.50
braised pork salsa roja, cilantro, onion
Chips and Queso Dip$12.00
white cheddar, cream, roasted pablano, red onion, spices, chile powder, salt, sliced jalapeños, tortilla chips
Baja Fish Taco$2.00
Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro
Pollo Verde Taco (GF)$4.50
shredded marinated chicken, tomatillo chile sauce, pickled onion, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
Taco Mix
Create your favorite taco combination.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10164 Donner Pass Rd

Truckee CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Truckee Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

We believe a great dining experience must not only be made with fresh quality ingredients and be expertly prepared but it must invoke emotion and memory. Truckee Tavern’s food and beverage offerings include the freshest, highest quality local ingredients, farm raised, hormone free meats and locally grown produce to give a sense of place. Menu items showcase the incredible diversity of food available in California. The menus changes continually to reflect the seasons, changing tastes and availability to give the feel of moment.

Morgan’s Lobster Shack & Fish Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Great Gold

No reviews yet

Pick up orders from 5-9pm If your scheduled pickup time is after 8- it's ok- we'll be here.
Our pizza is made using locally sourced, stone ground, organic flours and produce sourced from our local farmers!

Casa Baeza Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

