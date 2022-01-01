Truckee Tavern & Grill

We believe a great dining experience must not only be made with fresh quality ingredients and be expertly prepared but it must invoke emotion and memory. Truckee Tavern’s food and beverage offerings include the freshest, highest quality local ingredients, farm raised, hormone free meats and locally grown produce to give a sense of place. Menu items showcase the incredible diversity of food available in California. The menus changes continually to reflect the seasons, changing tastes and availability to give the feel of moment.

