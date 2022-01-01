Concessions-Straz Center
Come in and enjoy!
1010 North W C MacInnes PL
Location
1010 North W C MacInnes PL
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Vale Food Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Hungry Greek
Fresh, Healthy, Greek!
Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.
Butter Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Buddy Brew Coffee
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood