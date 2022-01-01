Go
CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Frijol Molido Mole
home- made roasted black bean mole. corn tortillas. with a choice of shrimp or Sharondale Mushrooms
Carnitas$24.00
Autumn Olive Farm pork carnitas. Salsa picante. rice. pico de Gallo. avocado mousse. corn tortillas.
Mole Negro
homemade Oaxaca dark mole. avocado mousse. sesame seeds with a choice of chicken or masa gnocchi and green beans
Coliflor$14.00
pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole 
RICE$4.00
Our conmole tomato based rice 16 oz.
Corn Tortillas (3 per order)$2.50
Tamales Meat$10.00
hanger steak. mix vegetables. chipotle mole tamales vegetables wrapped in banana leaves.
Empanada Meat$12.00
Flour-based pork chorizo. cilantro cream
Tamales Vegetarian$10.00
Corn based tamales. Sharondale Farm mushrooms. mole negro. wrapped in banana leaf.
Vegetarian Tacos$11.00
2 corn tortillas. organic green beans. avocado mousse. pico de Gallo. salsa picante
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

816 Hinton Ave

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
