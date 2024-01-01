Egg benedict in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve egg benedict
The Rogue Roundabout
804 Chestnut St, Conway
|Rogue Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
Two poached eggs served on hashbrown waffles, with Canadian bacon or sausage, and topped with house made hollandaise sauce.
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Restaurant - Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Philly Eggs Benedict
|$11.50
Scratch made hollandaise atop two poached eggs on a English muffin with thinly sliced ribeye, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with your choice of golden hashbrowns, oatmeal or grits.
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.50
Scratch made Hollandaise atop two poached eggs on toasted English muffins with grilled ham. Served with choice of golden hash browns, oatmeal or grits.