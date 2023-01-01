Pancakes in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Bob's Grill
Bob's Grill
1112 Oak St., Conway
|Micky Mouse Pancake
|$5.95
|Short Stack Pancakes (2)
|$4.50
More about Stoby's Restaurant - Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Restaurant - Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$8.00
Two fluffy pancakes filled with our homemade cinnamon swirl and served atop our Crème Anglaise sauce.
|Banana Creme Anglaise Pancakes
|$7.00
Two fluffy pancakes topped with a creme anglaise sauce, crushed vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.