Corner Bar of SOHO
MEET FRIENDS!!
402 S HOWARD AVE
Location
402 S HOWARD AVE
TAMPA FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Soho Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Dirty - South Tampa
Juice, Bowls, Mexican Things
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
SoFresh
Come in and enjoy!