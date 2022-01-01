Go
County Grill

Peace, Love, & BBQ

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (2057 reviews)

Popular Items

The Pit Master$16.00
Pulled Pork & Beef Brisket, Topped with Slaw
Pork Shoulder Platter$16.00
Rubbed, Smoked & Hand Pulled
Beef Brisket Platter$20.00
Aged, Smoked & Sliced
Pick 3 Combo$30.00
Choice of 3:
Pork Shoulder, Smoked Wings, St. Louis Ribs, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Savannah Glazed 1/2 Chicken.
Served with your choice of two sides.
BBQ Sauce Side$0.50
Add on a side of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
1/2 Dozen Cornbread Muffins$5.00
Pulled Pork Sand$13.00
Pick 2 Combo$26.00
10 Wings$17.00
10 of our Famous Smoked Wings Tossed in House Made Sauce with Celery & Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken in our homemade sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Yorktown VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
