COVER 3 Anderson

An Austin original since 2008, Cover 3 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exceptional service and delicious food, Cover 3 creates the ultimate dining experience.

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202

Popular Items

MAC N CHEESE$5.00
PARMESAN FRIES$5.00
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$17.95
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy
HICKORY BURGER$13.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo
ICEBERG WEDGE$8.75
Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing | Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp
FLAT TOP BURGER$10.95
One-Third Pound and Seasoned, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Dijonnaise | Double the Meat
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
ALLANDALE$17.95
Brick Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Dates, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
COVER 3 SALAD$8.75
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Fuji Apples, Goat Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette | Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp
BRICK CHICKEN CLUB$14.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon, L-O-T, Classic Sicilian Sauce, Avocado, Swiss
Location

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
