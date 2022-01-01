Go
Cracked Eggery (Shaw)

Welcome to Cracked Eggery!

1921 8th St NW

Popular Items

Southern Charm$12.00
Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli
The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Rancheros Cucamonga$12.00
Black Beans, Tots, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Ranchero Sauce, Lime Crema
Salted tots$5.00
Challah French Toast Sticks$7.00
Served with side of Syrup.
Garlic Parm-Truffle tots$5.00
The Animal$13.00
Cracked Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Hash Brown Patty, American & Cheddar, Cracked Sauce.
The Bubby$12.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, Caper tapenade, red onion, everything seasoning, fried egg.
Side of Cracked Sauce$0.25
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Location

1921 8th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
