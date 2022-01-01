Go
Craft Coffee House

Pendleton, NY

SANDWICHES

6612 Campbell Blvd • $

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Toasted Bun. Bacon. Scrambled Egg. White Cheddar. Aioli.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Buttermilk Chicken. Costanzo Roll. LTOP. Spicy Mayo. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.
Cold Brew$3.75
Medium roast cold brewed coffee. Brewed for 18 hours & kegged in house.
The Frenchy$7.00
Buttered Croissant. Fried Egg. Breakfast Sausage. Muenster Cheese.
Hash Brown Patties$3.00
2 Hash Brown Patties
The Todd Packer$9.00
Everything Bagel. Hash Brown Patty. Bacon. Cream Cheese. Fried Egg. American Cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6612 Campbell Blvd

Lockport NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
