Creekhouse

Creekhouse is a laid-back, modern restaurant and bar nestled in the hill country. Beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, we serve classic Texas fare with a sophisticated twist, bringing a new vibrancy to favorited traditions. We offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement our menu's robust flavors. Come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.

14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14

Popular Items

Creekhouse Club$14.00
House Turkey, Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Gem Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Mustard Aioil, Sprouts, Fancy Grain Bread
Open Faced Turkey Melt$14.00
Sliced Turkey Breast, Cheesy Mashed, Cotija, Candied Bacon, Thick Tomato, Cheddar, Fried Duck Egg, Texas Garlic Toast
Wimberley TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
