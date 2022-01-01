Creekhouse
Creekhouse is a laid-back, modern restaurant and bar nestled in the hill country. Beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, we serve classic Texas fare with a sophisticated twist, bringing a new vibrancy to favorited traditions. We offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement our menu's robust flavors. Come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.
14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14
Popular Items
Location
14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14
Wimberley TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hill Country Grazing Co
Come in and enjoy!
Roosevelt Supper Club
Enjoy Wimberley Supper Club- where the ritual of dining is truly celebrated and you belong.
Sip! On The Square
Coffee Shop
The Wimberley Cafe
Stop By to Fill Up!