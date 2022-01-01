Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crystal River restaurants you'll love

Crystal River restaurants
  • Crystal River

Crystal River's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Crystal River restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

6738 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Crystal River

Avg 4.2 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
220 BBQ image

 

220 BBQ

7911 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Crystal River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 220 BBQ
Banner pic

 

Prohibition Grill (J and S Nature Coast Foods LLC)

7855 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Crystal River

No reviews yet
More about Prohibition Grill (J and S Nature Coast Foods LLC)
Kelly's Half Shell Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Half Shell Pub

390 N SUNCOAST BLVD, Crystal River

Avg 4.6 (748 reviews)
More about Kelly's Half Shell Pub
Cajun Jimmy's Seafood Seller image

 

Cajun Jimmy's Seafood Seller

300 SE US Hwy 19, Crystal River

No reviews yet
More about Cajun Jimmy's Seafood Seller
