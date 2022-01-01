Dagabi Cucina
30 yr old restaurant. Serving the North Boulder community. A Mediterranean restaurant with a strong focus on Spanish cuisine. Come try our specialty paella dishes. Family owned and operated.
PIZZA • TAPAS
3970 N. Broadway #101 • $$
Location
3970 N. Broadway #101
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
