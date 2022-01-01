Go
Dagabi Cucina

30 yr old restaurant. Serving the North Boulder community. A Mediterranean restaurant with a strong focus on Spanish cuisine. Come try our specialty paella dishes. Family owned and operated.

PIZZA • TAPAS

3970 N. Broadway #101 • $$

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Verdura Paellas$23.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Giant white beans
Bolognese linguini bowl$15.50
Homemade Linguini, Beef, Tomato Cream, Parsley
Penne Pollo Pasta bowl$16.00
Sun Dried Tomato, Spinach, Tomato Cream Sauce, Sautéed Chicken
Manchego Caesar$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
Spanish shrimp$11.00
Shrimp braised in wine, butter, garlic, and chili. Served in cast-iron, hot out of Wood-fire oven.
Fried Calamari$9.50
House-made Marinara, Lemon wedge
Oven-Baked Bread$3.00
Mushrooms & Feta$10.00
Button Mushrooms topped with Honey-Balsamic Glaze (Gluten-Free)
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Chicken Breast, sautéed mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Manchego mashed potatoes and artichoke-green bean medley
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3970 N. Broadway #101

Boulder CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

