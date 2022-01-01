Dank Burrito
Come in and enjoy!
500 E Davie StRaleigh, NC 27601
Location
500 E Davie StRaleigh, NC 27601
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
BulBox
Come in and enjoy!
Happy + Hale
Come in and enjoy!
Poole's Diner
POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME.
PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS.
OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.
Fiction Kitchen
Thoughtful prepared vegan cuisine from a 100% fully vegan kitchen