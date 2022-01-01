Quesadillas in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve quesadillas
Graystone Ale House
3711 Monroe Road, De Pere
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken served in an herbed flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, grilled onions and sweet bell peppers. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Little Mexico of De Pere
310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere
|Quesadilla Dinner
|$13.95
Triangles of flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak or carnitas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Add sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes add $1.
|K7) Cheese Quesadilla with Rice and Beans
|$5.50
|(A la carte) Quesadilla
|$4.00