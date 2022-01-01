Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
Toast

De Pere restaurants that serve cake

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Cake$8.00
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Cake$4.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
More about Bona Fide Juicery
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery

317 Main Avenue, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Birthday Cake Chiller$4.00
More about The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Graystone Ale House

3711 Monroe Road, De Pere

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake$6.99
Flourless chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center.
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about Graystone Ale House
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake image

 

Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

2200 Dickinson Road, DePere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$14.00
sriracha aioli & citrus arugula salad
More about Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

