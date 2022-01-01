Cake in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve cake
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Cannoli Cake
|$8.00
More about Bona Fide Juicery
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere
|Banana Cake
|$4.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
More about The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
317 Main Avenue, De Pere
|Birthday Cake Chiller
|$4.00
More about Graystone Ale House
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Graystone Ale House
3711 Monroe Road, De Pere
|Lava Cake
|$6.99
Flourless chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center.
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.