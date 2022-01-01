Go
DECA+BOL offers a unique dining and family entertainment experience. With a full service dining room and sixty-foot bar, we also have an ace up our sleeve with ten lanes of bowling glory. DECA+BOLsleek and modern design is one of a kind that help to make the establishment the most exquisite bowling alley in the world. The menu is young, healthful and inspired by world flavors presented in a fresh, comfortable style. We encourage diners to try many of our plates, offering smaller portions to be shared as well as individual entrées

141 E Meadow Dr • $$$

Avg 4.1 (1305 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pepp Pizza$13.00
Mahi Mahi$40.00
Airline Chicken$36.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 E Meadow Dr

Vail CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

