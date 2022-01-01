Go
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)

6601 Carleton Avenue South

Funfetti- Slice$9.50
Rainbow Sprinkle Sour Cream Cake, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting, Topped with Even More Sprinkles and Magic!
9LB Porter Chocolate Cake- Slice$9.50
Dark Chocolate Cake, 9lb Porter Beer, Semi-Sweet Ganache
Vanilla Bean Custard (*contains nuts)- Slice$9.75
Vanilla Bean Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot Pineapple Cake - Slice$9.50
Carrot Pineapple Cake, Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Blackout - Slice$9.75
Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Pudding, Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting
Cookies & Cream- Slice$9.00
Chocolate Cake, All the Oreos, Cream Cheese Frosting
London Fog- Slice$9.50
Earl Grey Cake, Honey and Early Grey Syrup, Bergamont Mascarpone Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Salted Caramel- Slice$9.00
Dark Chocolate Cake, Dark Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting
Black Currant Poppy Seed (Seasonal)- Slice$9.75
Poppy Seed Cake Soaked in Vanilla Milk with a Black Current Jam and Cream Cheese Frosting.
Pineapple Coconut (Seasonal)- Slice$9.75
Coconut Cake, Coconut Milk Soak, Pineapple Jam, Salted Whipped Mascarpone Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Coconut.
Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
