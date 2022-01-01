Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Eat Cake!
6601 Carleton Avenue South
Popular Items
Location
6601 Carleton Avenue South
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ciudad
Come in and enjoy!
Mezzanotte Seattle
mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita
Georgetown Liquor Company
100% vegan food and booze. All prices include tax. 21+ at all times, please do not bring anyone underage inside.