Del Mar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

791 Wharf Street SW • $$$$

Avg 4 (980 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamares A La Brasa$18.00
Grilled wild squid, tossed in a squid ink sauce.
Pulpo a la Plancha$28.00
Galician style octopus seared on the plancha, olive oil fried potatoes, seasoned with smoked pimentón. Served with creamy garlic alioli.
Patatas Bravas$16.00
Crispy double fried Kennebec potatoes, seasoned with smoked pimentón served with garlic alioli, and spicy brava sauce. *Vegetarian*
Pastel de Queso$18.00
Basque-Style Caramelized Cheesecake, Strawberries, Rhubarb
Txangurro$34.00
Jumbo Lump Crab-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers, Sea Urchin Sauce
Oysters - Daily Selection
Daily Selection of East & West Coast Oysters, Passion Fruit Mignonette & Escabeche
Del Mar Spanish Sangria - Serves 1$17.00
Our signature sangria made of Spanish red wine and brandy, vermouth and orange zest.
Serves 1
TO-GO FIESTA GALLETAS$24.00
Two ½ lb. Chocolate Chunk, Dulce de Leche Cookies, Served in a Take-Home Fabio Trabocchi Tin
Paella Mariscos MD$187.00
Maine Lobster, Tiger Prawn, PEI Mussels, Monkfish ~ Serves 2-3
Garbanzos con Espinacas$18.00
Stewed chickpeas, Moroccan spices, wilted spinach, toasted pine nuts, and lemon zest. *Vegetarian*
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

791 Wharf Street SW

Washington DC

Sunday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
