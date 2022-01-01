Washington seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Washington
More about Negril Eatery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Negril Eatery
2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece
|$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
|Jerk Chicken Dinner
|$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
|Oxtail Dinner
|$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
More about Del Mar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Del Mar
791 Wharf Street SW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pan con Tomate
|$12.00
Crisp bread with tomatoes, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. *Vegetarian*
|Calamares A La Brasa
|$18.00
Grilled wild squid, tossed in a squid ink sauce.
|Gambas al Ajillo
|$24.00
Pink Key West shrimp, sautéed in garlic, chile olive oil, brandy, parsley, and served with crispy garlic breadcrumbs
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Popular items
|Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun
|$6.50
Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.
|Chicken Potstickers
|$8.00
Chicken, sweet corn, shiitake mushrooms, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
|Chicken Basil Kapow
|$16.00
Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
More about Ophelia's Fish House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
|Seafood Omelette
|$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
fresh chives
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Popular items
|2 Items
|$10.99
|3 Items
|$13.99
|Hush Puppies
|$4.99
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.95
Served warm with butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
The Crab Boss Seafood
1001 H St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Boss Fries
|$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
|Fried Whiting Platter
|$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
|Cajun Corn
|$3.00
side
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about Los Compañeros
Los Compañeros
1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Carnitas Tacos
|$9.00
More about Stan's Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Khin Sushi
Khin Sushi
202 M St SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Roll
|$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
|Red Snapper
|$1.90
2 pieces minimum
|Salmon
|$1.90
2 pieces minimum
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.95
|Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$14.95
|Whiting
|$14.45
More about Fiola Mare
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Fiola Mare
3100 K street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Adriatic Mixed Grilled Seafood (20oz)
|$100.00
Lobster, Branzino, Prawn, Scallop, grilled and finished in warmed Adriatic seafood marinade, garnished with fresh chopped herbs and a squeeze of lemon.
Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Allium
*Reheating Instructions Included* *GF* *DF*
|Bigeye Tuna Crudo
|$28.00
Sorrel Crema, Fresh Yuzu, Togarashi, Olives, Capers, Preserved Tomatoes & Calvisius Black Caviar.
|Sardinian Ricotta Cavatelli
|$32.00
Housemade Ricotta with Cherry Tomatoes, Wild Mushrooms, Pecorino Stagionato, and Basil.