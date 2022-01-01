Washington seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Washington

Negril Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Negril Eatery

2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
Jerk Chicken Dinner$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
Oxtail Dinner$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
More about Negril Eatery
Del Mar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Del Mar

791 Wharf Street SW, Washington

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan con Tomate$12.00
Crisp bread with tomatoes, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. *Vegetarian*
Calamares A La Brasa$18.00
Grilled wild squid, tossed in a squid ink sauce.
Gambas al Ajillo$24.00
Pink Key West shrimp, sautéed in garlic, chile olive oil, brandy, parsley, and served with crispy garlic breadcrumbs
More about Del Mar
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun$6.50
Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.
Chicken Potstickers$8.00
Chicken, sweet corn, shiitake mushrooms, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
Chicken Basil Kapow$16.00
Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
More about Bangkok Joe's
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
Seafood Omelette$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about Yardbird
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Items$10.99
3 Items$13.99
Hush Puppies$4.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1303 19th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CT Roll$18.95
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
The Bar Harbor$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
The Crab Boss Seafood image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

1001 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boss Fries$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
Fried Whiting Platter$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
Cajun Corn$3.00
side
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
22oz. Ribeye$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Bisque$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Los Compañeros image

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tacos$9.00
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
More about Los Compañeros
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skin$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian Roll$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
Red Snapper$1.90
2 pieces minimum
Salmon$1.90
2 pieces minimum
More about Khin Sushi
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bar Harbor$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
Chicken Wings (8pc)$14.95
Whiting$14.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Fiola Mare image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Fiola Mare

3100 K street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Adriatic Mixed Grilled Seafood (20oz)$100.00
Lobster, Branzino, Prawn, Scallop, grilled and finished in warmed Adriatic seafood marinade, garnished with fresh chopped herbs and a squeeze of lemon.
Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Allium
*Reheating Instructions Included* *GF* *DF*
Bigeye Tuna Crudo$28.00
Sorrel Crema, Fresh Yuzu, Togarashi, Olives, Capers, Preserved Tomatoes & Calvisius Black Caviar.
Sardinian Ricotta Cavatelli$32.00
Housemade Ricotta with Cherry Tomatoes, Wild Mushrooms, Pecorino Stagionato, and Basil.
More about Fiola Mare
El Cielo Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

El Cielo Restaurant

1280 4th st NE, washington

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Cielo Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Cafe Milano

3251 Prospect St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4617 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cafe Milano

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Washington

Salmon

Cookies

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston