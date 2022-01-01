Go
Delco Steaks- Ridley image
Sandwiches

Delco Steaks- Ridley

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

336 Kedron Avenue

Folsom, PA 19033

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$5.00
Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning & Kraft's cheese whiz
Original Cheesesteak$12.95
Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
Fries$4.50
Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning
Fries$4.50
Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning
Milkshake$6.00
Philadelphia's own Bassetts Ice Cream
Lil' Jawn Cheesesteak$7.00
6 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese
Original Cheesesteak$12.95
Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
Delco Nuggz$7.00
8 chicken nuggets served with your choice of sauce
Cheese Fries$5.00
Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning & Kraft's cheese whiz
Original Chicken Cheesesteak$12.95
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

336 Kedron Avenue, Folsom PA 19033

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Charlie's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Burgers are fresh and never frozen. Milkshakes made with Potts hard ice cream since 1935, with home made syrups. We are the One & Only.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0400

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Whizzle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shugar Shack Soul Food 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delco Steaks- Ridley

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston