Deringer's Cedar Falls
The Cedar Valley's Country Bar
314 Main St.
Location
314 Main St.
Cedar Falls IA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
