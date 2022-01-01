Desert Bistro - 36 S 100 W
Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
36 S 100 W, Moab UT 84532
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532
No Reviews
96 S Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurant